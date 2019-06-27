Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTotes
Telfar

Large Shopping Bag

$240.00
At Opening Ceremony
The Large Shopping Bag from Teflar features a raised logo on its compact, boxy shape that can be worn with its shoulder strap, or held by the top handles. This structured bag is essential for a weekend trip or as a carry-on.
Featured in 1 story
The Essential New-Mom Wardrobe Staples
by Emily Ruane