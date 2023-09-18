Grecmuse

Large Real Shell Necklace

$105.77

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

“Shell bride “ necklace This is a beautiful statement necklace made of chunky white pearl-shell beads and shell chips . Necklace closures at the front bottom with a large steel toggle . It is decorated with an oversized natural shell in a creamy white natural color. all pieces on this necklace are made of natural components . all metal details are made of steel . shell size aprox 10x8 cm . available in two lengths as linked to options . 45 cm equals 17.7 inches 50 cm equals 19.7 inches . I’m the pictures I wear the shorter version if 45 cm . if you need different length than I offer , please send me a message . It is an impressive piece for extra ordinary looks . An ideal mermaid aesthetic piece Hypoallergenic/ sensitive friendly metal / excellent behaviour in time / super resistant _____________________ ⚜️Everything is taking place in a private clean organsized smoke-free studio. ⚜️on some pieces , There may be Some slight differentiations according to cut , shapes of , gems , beads and other unique natural findings each time. ⚜️ sizes are approx . I measure everything several times while making them , but in handmade there may be an extra slight mm difference . ⚜️ safety : My jewelry are made ONLY for adult use . ⚜️ care: Please try not to wear your jewelry while exercising, in shower or while sleeping . Also , is best to keep away from chemicals, lotions or strong perfumes . Cleaning them with a simple polished cloth is ideal . 💌Standard shipping for all orders is with international Hellenic post with recorded tracking . That means , you will receive your order from your local post office and you will have to sign in order to collect it . 📍 If you wish fast shipping though, you can upgrade in the check out and receive your order via DHL courier, in very few days. If you choose so, please don’t forget to leave a contact tel number in the checkout as a note, as is a necessity for the courier in case they need to contact. ⚜️last but not least , if you have any problem with your order , please send me a message . I will try my best to assist you solve it . Satisfaction of my customers is VITALfor my business! Always feel welcome to contact me for any information . Thank you for viewing my collection Maria 🐚