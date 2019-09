Wasted Effort

Large Pyramid Treasure Candle - Sunset

$30.00 $22.00

Buy Now Review It

At ban.do

the eighth wonder of the world should be wasted effort’s pyramid treasure candles. this large one is hand-dipped in pink and yellow tie-dye and has a hidden crystal inside! that’s way more wondrous than a bunch of rocks. the details- 6 in. tall contains a hidden crystal inside candles are handmade so color swirls and gradients will vary place on dish before burning may burn unevenly due to its shape