This vibrantly printed tote is part of our exclusive capsule collection with iconic Italian fashion house Prada. Crafted from durable canvas, it's adorned with the label's triangular logo plaque for instant recognition and features an archival yellow banana print. A detachable black pouch can be used to organize essentials, or it can be transported as a compact clutch. Work yours for errand running in the city or on day trips to the beach.
material: hemp
trim: calf leather
internal details: fabric lining, internal zipped pocket
detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, top handles
Made in Italy
detachable zipped pouch
comes with dust bag
Designer colour name: Giallo/Nero