ONEMORE

Large Porcelain Pasta Bowls (30 Oz), Set Of 6

$42.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

Multipurpose Bowls: 30 oz porcelain shallow&wide bowl can be hold different foods such as pasta, salad, soup, dessert, oatmeal, snacks and popcorn with endless possibilities. Ceramic pasta bowls are stackable which don't occupied a lot of space in your cupboard. This size is super suitable for family dinner, food storage, restaurant serving or holiday gifts. Superior Durability: Fired at high temperatures using high quality natural clay porcelain, our pasta bowls are durable that can be used in microwave, dishwasher and oven safe working to 450F. The coating process ensures a long-lasting color and chip resistance. The porcelain serving bowls' surface is Non-porous, non-stick, stain-resistant that is easy to clean. Rustic & Hand Decorated: Due to handcrafted, the 8.5 Inch X 2 Inch Pasta bowls with a chestnut brown speckle and rustic edge in bronze is unique. This salad bowls is brilliant choice for family meals and casual entertaining. It's also a great gift for the Holidays, birthdays and special occasions. Food Contact Safe: Large Salad Serving Bowls are durable ceramics. Furthermore, pasta bowls are used lead and cadium free all natural glaze , not react with food acids. You can buy it with confidence which is safe to use. Great Gift Choice: ONEMORE's dinner bowls will complement with any table décor or season. The wide design is suitable for gorgeous display of food without appearing crowded. The Italian salad bowl is a great gift idea, especially for a cooking/baking enthusiast in Thanksgiving, Christmas, Mother's Day, Birthday and Anniversaries.