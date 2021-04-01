MetroDecor

Large Plastic Soda Can Dispenser

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

STORES AND DISPENSES: This large capacity drink bin is great for creating a clean and organized refrigerator or pantry; Ideal for soda, canned fruits, vegetables, soup, broth, pet food and more; Never worry about cans falling and rolling cans again when opening the fridge; Use them side by side to maximize your storage space in the refrigerator, freezer, cabinets, cupboards, pantry shelves, counter tops or inside drawers; Set of 4 COMPACT: The slim design maximizes storage space; Ideal for pantry, refrigerator, kitchen cabinets, and garage storage; This makes it easy to organize small or crowded kitchen spaces and make organizing and everyday living a little easier; Great for busy families and professional organizers; Versatile and light weight, these bins help you to get organized and stay that way FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: This storage organizer holds 9 standard sized soda, pop, or beer cans in a compact, space-saving design; Also holds canned goods of any sort - soup, vegetable, broth, tomato sauce, and pet food cans; Use in the refrigerator to keep beverages cold; Great in the freezer for storing and organizing frozen juices; Great in apartments, condos, dorms, RVs and campers; mDESIGN TIP - check the height - these low-profile containers fit into many drawers too QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of durable BPA and Chlorine free shatter-resistant plastic; Food safe; Easy to clean with mild soap and water; Do not place in dishwasher THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Each Measures 13.5" x 5.8" x 4.25" high Organize all of your favorite canned soda, soup, vegetables, fruit, and more. These convenient bins can be used all over the home, not just in the kitchen! The open front makes it easy to grab perfectly chilled drinks from the fridge or canned soup or vegetables from the pantry. It's easy to create the storage solution that works best for you - in any room of your home!