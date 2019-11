Fornasetti

Large Ortensia Scented Candle

$580.00

At Slowdance

Fornasetti's scented decorative object is printed with the face of the Italian artist's muse Lina Cavalieri in the guise of the goddess Flora. The hand-poured candle is infused with a delicate White Rose and Jasmine aroma, created by perfumer Emmanuel Philip in homage to the luscious gardens of the Fornasetti's Milanese home. After 200 hours of burn time, the ceramic vessel can be used to store small trinkets or cosmetics.