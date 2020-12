Jonathan Adler

Large Metropolis Vase

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Jonathan Adler

Machine Age Modern meets pared down perfection. Our porcelain Metropolis vases treat edgy cubist-inspired faces to a new stone grey glaze that delicately breaks over the lines. They're the quiet, timeless touches your tablescape needs. Impossibly posh on their own, and even moreso as a trio.