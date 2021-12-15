KHOEO

Large Mei Round Embellished Bucket Pouch In Pearl Grey

£255.00

At KHOEO

Introducing the 0711 Mei Bag. The round pearl embellished bucket bag has been hand beaded and features a removable grey pouch, natural plywood bottom and twisted handle. This style is perfect to carry you from drinks to dinner at any time of year. Style with a stunning silk dress to instantly elevate your outfit for special occasions. Features: Individually handmade in Tbilisi, hand beaded pearl detail, wooden plywood base, grey pouch, comes with dust bag.