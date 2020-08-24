The Container Store

Large Luxe Acrylic Makeup Organizer Clear

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At The Container Store

Clearly a great choice! Our hand-crafted Luxe Acrylic Modular components stack securely for vertical storage. They look gorgeous and hold everything from makeup to jewelry. The UV-resistant material in each piece extends the life of the system as well as preventing yellowing to the acrylic even when exposed to outdoor environments. To clean, use soapy water or Novus Plastic Polish. (sold separately).