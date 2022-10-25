Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Cuyana
Large Leather Travel Bag
$548.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cuyana
Need a few alternatives?
FP Collection
Duchess Velvet Weekender Bag
BUY
$298.00
Free People
G4Free
3-way Duffle Backpack
BUY
$39.99
Amazon
ROAM
The Carry-on
BUY
$550.00
ROAM
Paravel
Main Line Duffle
BUY
$285.00
Paravel
More from Cuyana
Cuyana
Large Leather Travel Bag
BUY
$548.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Washable Silk Wide-leg Drawstring Pant
BUY
$228.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Classic Easy Tote
BUY
$248.00
Cuyana
Cuyana
Tall Easy Tote
BUY
$248.00
Cuyana
More from Travel
FP Collection
Duchess Velvet Weekender Bag
BUY
$298.00
Free People
G4Free
3-way Duffle Backpack
BUY
$39.99
Amazon
ROAM
The Carry-on
BUY
$550.00
ROAM
Paravel
Main Line Duffle
BUY
$285.00
Paravel
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted