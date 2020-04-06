The Home Edit

Large Lazy Susan

$39.99 $31.99

At The Container Store

This 18"Lazy Susan can be the secret to effortless organization. Its generous size is ideal for pantries, big cabinets and other large spaces. Use it to store everything from oversized bottles and chip bags, to cleaning supplies, to bath necessities or even craft paints. Its high edge keeps contents from toppling over, yet gives you optimum visibility. It's exceptionally durable, with a clear, clean design that's perfect for a clutter-free look. Made from exceptionally durable clear plastic Only at The Container Store