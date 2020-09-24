Yankee Candle

Large Jar Candle Vanilla Cupcake

This Yankee Candle large jar candle is the perfect size for enjoying all your go-to fragrances. At 22 oz., the scented candle provides a long burn to add a pleasant aroma to dinner parties, lazy Saturdays, and a season's worth of little moments. Each candle from Yankee Candle is made in America with premium-grade paraffin candle wax with quality ingredients from around the world, and each wick is straightened by hand to ensure the best quality burn. Fragrance Notes: Top: Vanilla Icing, Malted Sugar Mid: Cake Batter, Chocolate Base: Cocoa, Vanilla Bean