Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
DOMINIX
Large Inflatable Wedge, Handcuff And Blindfold Set
£49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Love Honey
Large Inflatable Wedge, Handcuff and Blindfold Set
Need a few alternatives?
DOMINIX
Large Inflatable Wedge, Handcuff And Blindfold Set
BUY
£49.99
Love Honey
We Vibe
Rave App Controlled Rechargeable G-spot Vibrator
BUY
£99.99
Love Honey
Liberator
Heart-shaped Sex Position Wedge
BUY
$84.99
$99.99
Lovehoney
Liberator
Bonbon Toy Mount
BUY
$93.49
$109.99
Lovehoney
More from DOMINIX
DOMINIX
Deluxe Magnetic Orb Clamp
BUY
$19.99
Lovehoney
More from Sexual Wellness
DOMINIX
Large Inflatable Wedge, Handcuff And Blindfold Set
BUY
£49.99
Love Honey
We Vibe
Rave App Controlled Rechargeable G-spot Vibrator
BUY
£99.99
Love Honey
Liberator
Heart-shaped Sex Position Wedge
BUY
$84.99
$99.99
Lovehoney
Liberator
Bonbon Toy Mount
BUY
$93.49
$109.99
Lovehoney
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted