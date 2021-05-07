GlassJungleGB

Large Handmade Green Mosaic Tile Planter/ Plant Pot

£63.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Handmade green mosaic tile planter/ plant pot •Measure 21cm x 21cm x 21cm •handmade with a lot of love •indoor use only •please be aware they are subject to minor imperfections due to them being made by hand. This listing is for the green. The brown mix is also available, check my page for the separate listing. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with any questions! Thank you for your interest