Large Handbag Organizer Insert
$7.04
Women Pocket Large Travel Insert Handbag Tote Organizer Tidy Bag Purse Pouch.Taking your stuff with you on-the-go has never been easier. This organizer bag has Large capacity. you can store your things, With pouces for your important things. You can you use to store your first aid kit, slip it into your main bag for extra storage, use it as a small overnight travel bag or anything else. With the built-in handles, it',s easy for you to carry anywhere.<,/b>,<,/p>,100% Brand New.Material- Polyester and Oxford Cloth11 Colors- Yellow, Rose Red, Wine Red, Red, Purple, Pink, Gray, Green, Dark Blue, Coffee, BlackSize - 28 x 9 x 17 cm/10.9 X 3.5 X 6.6 inch (L X W X H)Quantity-1 pcShape- RectangleThickness- RegularSoft- Softness (Pad)Style- Travel, SportsPattern- SolidClosure- ZippersWith many out pockets, insert putLarge pocket- 3Features- Large capacity, Multifunctional bag. Side Snap buttons, to enlarge the bag A necessity bag for traveling, vocation. With strap, convenient for hand takePackage Content-1 x Cosmetic bagNote- Due to the difference between different monitors, the picture may not reflect the actual color of the item. We guarantee the style is the same as shown in the pictures, but not the same performance on different bodies as on the model. Thank you!