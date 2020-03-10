Grove Collaborative

Large Hand Soap & Dispenser Set

Scrub some softness into your hands — and some eco into your life — with our signature hand soap set. Our Gel Hand Soap is made with moisturizing aloe vera, minimally packaged in a pouch instead of a single-use plastic bottle, and free of synthetic fragrances, dyes, triclosan, and other icky ingredients. Paired here with our Glass Hand Soap Dispenser, this 32-ounce pouch will fill our dispenser roughly three times. This set contains: 1 Glass Hand Soap Dispenser and 1 32oz Gel Hand Soap Pouch. Each hand soap pouch contains approximately 3 refills.