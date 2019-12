Alighieri

Large Hand-blown Glass Jewellery Stand

Alighieri draws endless inspiration from art and literature, specifically Dante’s Divine Comedy, to inspire serene, sculptural designs such as this clear jewellery stand. It’s made in London from hand-blown glass with a curved hollow base and a pointed tip, ideal for displaying the label’s ornate necklaces. Place it as an elegant centerpiece to any room.