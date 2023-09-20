Anthropologie

Large Glass Gourd Gourmand Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla Candle

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 82015454; Color Code: 001 Housed in a whimsical glass vessel, this candle brings seasonal cheer to any interior. Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla (Gourmand): A sweet blend of luscious pumpkin blends with toasted nutmeg, spiced cinnamon, and a pinch of sweet vanilla, reminiscent of a slice of pumpkin pie à la mode. For the best burn experience, keep the following in mind: The first time you light your candle, allow it to burn until the wax pool melts all the way to the edge; for a larger candle, this may take several hours. Wax has "memory," so if it is extinguished with a partial pool, that will prevent a full, even pool from forming in the future. Trim your wick each time you light the candle, removing any "bloom" from the previous burn. We recommend lighting a wick that is 1/4-1/2" in length. Ensure that your candle is placed on a heat-safe surface. Do not allow wick trimmings, dust, or other materials to accumulate in the wax pool. To ensure safety and longevity, be sure to check the bottom of your candle for additional instructions, including details on when to discontinue use. 56-hour burn time Hand-poured sasol wax; fil-tec candle wick Glass vessel Imported Dimensions 61.5 oz. 10"H, 8" diameter