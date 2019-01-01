Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The Ultimate Getaway Style Guide
Trademark
Large Gingham Nylon Tote
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Inspired by the clean lines and carrying convenience of a market bag, this spacious nylon tote in classic gingham checks can accommodate all the essentials.
Featured in 1 story
18 Tote Bags You Can Use On & Off The Beach
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
PUMA
Unisex Fitness Workout Bag
$44.49
$17.39
from
Jet
BUY
J.Crew
Clear Beach Tote
$69.99
from
J.Crew
BUY
Trademark
Felt Springer
$188.00
from
Trademark
BUY
Fenty x Puma
Giant Shopper
$350.00
from
PUMA
BUY
More from Trademark
Trademark
Capra Leather Sandal In Pale Yellow
£168.84
from
Need Supply
BUY
Trademark
Capra Sandal
$198.00
from
Trademark
BUY
Trademark
Small Gingham Grocery Tote
$98.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Trademark
Large Gingham Grocery Tote
$148.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Totes
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted