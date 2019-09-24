Valek

The intricate grooves on this larger embossing rolling pin put ornate patterns on your baked goods. Each heirloom-quality pin is made from laser-cut Beech wood. You’re only a roll away from giving your treats a professional-looking finish. Materials: 100% Beech wood Care: Do not wash in a dishwasher and avoid prolonged contact with water. Wash with soap and warm water, then immediately dry with cloth Intricate engraved detail Durably constructed Please note: Due to the natural wood material used to make this product, there might appear to be differences in pin color. Wood grain and small fissures may be present For best embossing results when baking, do not use recipe with any leavener or acid Made in Poland Dimensions: 17.71" x 2.36" D Weight: 1.32 lbs.