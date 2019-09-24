The intricate grooves on this larger embossing rolling pin put ornate patterns on your baked goods. Each heirloom-quality pin is made from laser-cut Beech wood. You’re only a roll away from giving your treats a professional-looking finish.
Materials: 100% Beech wood
Care: Do not wash in a dishwasher and avoid prolonged contact with water. Wash with soap and warm water, then immediately dry with cloth
Intricate engraved detail
Durably constructed
Please note: Due to the natural wood material used to make this product, there might appear to be differences in pin color. Wood grain and small fissures may be present
For best embossing results when baking, do not use recipe with any leavener or acid
Made in Poland
Dimensions: 17.71" x 2.36" D
Weight: 1.32 lbs.