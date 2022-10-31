Avenida London

Large Dahlia 300x150cm Linen Tablecloth

£162.00

Editor's Notes Taking its cues from the natural world, this large tablecloth from Avenida Home is the perfect piece for large supper parties. It's lengthy form caters for large families. Patch NYC turns the wild prints and patterns of the natural world into geometrically striking homeware pieces, in collaboration with Avenida Home. Designed to cater for today’s eclectic home interiors, this large tablecloth reflects the beauty of dahlias – a vibrant, herbaceous summer plant with a bushy, round form. The natural European linen fabric and vivid, floral pattern make this tablecloth as practical as it is appealing. Drape yours over the kitchen table for a striking colour punch. Read less Features Tablecloth Floral design Machine washable Hot iron Made in England COMPOSITION & SIZE 100% European Linen L: 300cm, W: 150cm About Avenida Home Taking inspiration from Alice in Wonderland, early 20th century Swedish design, woodland creatures and sundry other sources, family-run brand Avenida Home brings a vibrant splash of whimsy to the homeware market. Working with artists, illustrators and its own designers, the company designs all of its products in its busy Bath studio and makes them in small, family-owned factories across Europe and the UK. Full of contemporary charm, Avenida Home’s products are built to last.