BDG

Large Cotton Twill Tote Bag

$49.00 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfiiters

Product Sku: 69595866; Color Code: 079 Perfect for storing all your stuff and more, this tote bag by BDG features a large silhouette in cotton twill with a lined interior. Designed in allover print with an exterior patch pocket. Exclusively available at Urban Outfitters. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Spot clean - Imported Size - Length: 16.375” - Width: 3.625” - Height: 16.625” - Handle drop: 12.75” BDG Giving classics an original twist, BDG is UO's exclusive collection of denim and elevated basics. From high-waisted jeans, ripped jeans and cargo jeans to oversized denim jackets, the staples you'll keep reaching for are waiting for you here.