Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Large Cotton Electric Chair Bandana
$290.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Calvin Klein
The enduring American accessory, made with fine cotton yarns. this large bandana features an electric chair print by Andy Warhol, pop art's most iconic provocateur.
Featured in 1 story
How To Wear Andy Warhol’s Never-Before-Seen Work
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Off-White
Cotton Scarf
$205.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Small Cotton Electric Chair Bandana
$140.00
from
Calvin Klein
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Closest Yellow
$280.00
from
Acne Studios
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Wool Scarf
$390.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
More from Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
DETAILS
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Two-tone Wool-twill Trimmed Cotton-poplin Shirt
£604.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Jaws Logo Cotton Vest Top
£400.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Transparent Coat
£574.00
from
Stylebop
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Fitted Wool Jersey Turtleneck
£425.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Scarves
DETAILS
Salvatore Ferragamo
Geometric Silk Tie
$190.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell in Residence x Ohkii Studio
Bandana
£17.91
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell in Residence x Kit Agar
Bandana
£17.91
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell in Residence x Plant Planet
Bandana
£17.91
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Meet The Designer Who Can’t Keep Her Crystal Durag In Stock
More and more we are looking to our phones to scope out the latest products, brands, and designers on Instagram. In the case of Cheyenne Kimora, the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Prada Is The Latest Fashion House To Go Fur-Free
As issues of sustainability and ethical responsibility move to the forefront of the industry, more and more brands are striving to enact lasting, positive
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ozwald Boateng’s New York Show Will Honor the Harlem Renaissance
Ozwald Boateng, the youngest Black designer to open a business on London’s Savile Row in 1995, is bringing his talents to New York City. For the first
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted