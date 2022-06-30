Kmart

Large Circle Cut Out Vase

$15.00

Add a unique touch to your home decor by keeping beautiful flowers in this large circle cut-out vase. Product Details Dimensions/Size: 26cm (L) x 30cm (H) x 8cm (W) Material: Dolomite Product weight: 1.4kg Colour: White Features Circle cut-out shape Large size Additional Information Suitable for indoor use only Warning: Fragile, handle with care. Help us to improve our product content