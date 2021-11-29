HAIR CLIPS

Large Checkerboard Claw Hair Clips (5-pack)

$11.99 $9.59

LARGE ENOUGH SIZE - 4.3 inches / 11 cm large hair clip to hold from thin to thick hair, prevent hair from getting wet and dirty, quickly provide casual and comfortable style, perfect for party, shower, cooking, makeup STRONG BITE - The 7 to 14 effective rounds of the spring provide a strong bite for large hair clips to hold thick, voluminous, curly hair in place without slipping, simply place the clip in your hair once for all-day hold UNBREAKABLE - large claw clip made of high quality alloy material claw, can be used for a long time, not easy to break, lightweight design so that the claw clip will not be as light as the gold paint covered plastic NOT EASY TO SLIP WHEN SPORING - The non-slip claw design of the big hair clips will not slip easily while maintaining a cute look, perfect for sports, housework, work, yoga, dating PACK OF 5 HAIR CLIPS - 5PCS Large Claw Hair Clips are easy to use and ready to switch between different styles The stylish hair clips are perfect for ladies and girls of all ages and can be gifted to mothers, wives, sisters, friends, and yourself