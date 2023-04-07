ComfortSpa

Large Backrest Lounge Cushion With Arms And Pockets

DELUXE READING PILLOW – ComfortSpa reading pillows are made of shredded foam that conform perfectly to all body types for optimum alignment while relaxing upright. Featuring BONUS storage located in the arms side pockets for your phone, glasses, book, tablet, or remote. BED WEDGE – The ComfortSpa backrest is shipped compressed. Just remove the wrapping; loosen the shredded foam by shaking vigorously for 5 minutes, or by placing it in the dryer (NO heat) with two clean tennis balls for 5 minutes. Allow 24-48 hours for pillow to fully expand; pillow measures 18 inches high by 15 inches wide, providing firm ample back support. Each arm extends out 11 inches to support your shoulders and neck, reducing stress on joints and muscles for optimum healthy comfort. VERSATILE COMFORT – The ComfortSpa lounge cushion provides comfortable back support for sitting up in bed while reading a good book, watching TV, or surfing the internet. Features medical grade material for those on bedrest , suffering from GERD or heartburn. Use as a wedge to elevate your upper body to help you stay more comfortable while at rest or sleep . EASY CARE STAIN RESISTANT – ComfortSpa pillows feature a warm grey breathable velour cover that can easily be spot cleaned with a damp cloth. Featuring anti-clump shredded foam padding for a lifetime of soft comfort-ability. The attached fabric handle makes it easy to carry your pillow with you from room to room. GUARANTEE – We want you to completely satisfied with your ComfortSpa reading pillow. We have a no hassle 100% guarantee refund policy. If you use your ComfortSpa Reading Pillow and do not love it, simply return for a full refund, even used. Add one to your cart today!