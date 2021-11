ban.do

Large 17-month Academic Planner – Secret Garden

$32.95

Buy Now Review It

At ban.do

10 in. x 8 in. Cover art by Ana Hard 100 GSM wood-free paper Metal wire-o bound Elastic band closure 17 months (Aug 2021 to Dec 2022) Matte laminated hard-cover Double-sided pocket page Laminated color-coded month tabs Year, week, and month views 3 sticker pages Postcard