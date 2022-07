Aritzia

Laramie Puffer

$298.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aritzia

This puffer contains 100% responsibly sourced goose down. Engineered to deliver warmth to -30°C / -22°F, this quilted puffer has a relaxed fit and a cinchable drawcord waist designed to keep the elements out. It’s constructed with Nylo Tech — technical, water-repellent fabric. This version is made with recycled nylon and has a soft feel.