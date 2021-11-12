Deadwood | Free People

Style No. 63111207; Color Code: 030 Timeless with a touch of edge, this classic and sustainable button-up midi is featured in a sleek leather fabrication and high-rise, A-line silhouette. Back slit hem feature Side pockets Interior lining made from recycled bottles What’s Care FP? This product was consciously made to reduce our footprint and supports our mission to be a little bit better every day. Specifically, this product was made with Eco-Conscious Design: It contains at least 50% of a certified eco-conscious fiber or process. Care/Import Dry Clean Import