Boohoo

Lara Fit Sweat Squad Slogan Running Vest

$20.00 $10.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boohoo

Make your top pop this season with sporty, baseball-style basic tees in quilted finishes with ribbed, stripe trims. Crew necks come in block colours, crop tops with mesh inserts and long sleeve jersey staples with the hot-right-now high neck. Kick-start your casuals by layering them under out-there outerwear – bomber jackets are best for teaming with a t-shirt, while duster coats take turtle necks up a notch for the new season.