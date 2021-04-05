Nulaxy

Laptop Stand

$23.99

【Heat Dissipation】 With the open back design it offers the best ventilation and airflow needed to cool either your notebook or gaming laptop and preventing it from Overheating. And the rubber pads and aluminum alloy acts as a thermal pad to take the heat of too. 【Broader Compatibility】 Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-15.6 inches such as MacBook 12/ 13 MacBook Air 13 Macbook Pro 13/ 15 Google Pixelbook Dell XPS HP ASUS Lenovo ThinkPad Acer Chromebook and other notebook PC computer sizes between in 10-15.6 inches. 【Ergonomic Riser】 The Laptop stand works as a riser to elevate the laptop screen to 7’’ and brings it to a perfect eye level to fix your posture. The ergonomic riser will help reduce neck and back pain, reduce eye strain creating extra space giving you the option to work without any clutter on your desk. Note: We suggest you to use an external Bluetooth keyboard and mouse because our testing showed that it might be a little wobbly while you type on the laptop keyboard. 【Sturdy & Protective Design】 Made with premium 5mm aluminum alloy this laptop stand is study and is able to support laptop weighing up to 22 lbs (10kg) and with the large rubber pads on the surface it will hold it steady too. We also have pads on the bottom to prevent it from sliding and protecting your laptop from any unwanted harm. 【Detachable & Simple Installation】 This laptop stand has premium CNC cut aluminum alloy material that will make sure it’s easy to reassemble and fits perfectly without any issues. With our easy to disassemble design you can easily detach it into 3 parts and store it to keep your desktop clean. Have you ever sit in front of your laptop working for long hours feeling pain on your neck and back? Wanna get rid of the bad posture while using laptop? This is probably the laptop stand you have been looking for You will never know how you need this until you own it Nulaxy C3 laptop stand also tilts the laptop slightly forward which brings the screen in closer for clearer and more comfortable viewing With the laptop raised and an external keyboard and mouse in place the sleek stand transforms any desk or table into an optimal ergonomic workspace for laptop users Feature 1 Premium Aluminum alloy and open design allows airflow and cooling for laptop 2 Raises the laptop screen height to 6 inches for best ergonomics 3 Aluminum precision finish provides superior look and feel 4 Sturdy and strong enough to hold laptops up to 7 7lbs (3 5kg) in weight