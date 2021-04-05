Skrebba

Laptop Stand

$29.99

💻 Compatible With All 10-17.3” Laptops - This portable laptop desk stand is compatible with laptop 10 inch-17.3 inch iMac, Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, Hp, Acer, MSI, Microsoft Surface, Toshiba, Samsung, Dell XPS 15, HP Spectre x360(2020), Dell XPS 13, LG Gram 17, Acer Swift 3, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Asus TUF A15, HP Elite Dragonfly, HP Envy x360 13 (2019), Google Pixelbook GoMicrosoft, Surface Laptop 3, Asus Chromebook Flip, Asus VivoBook S15even iPad and tablet. 💻 Multi-Angle Height Adjusted Deskstand - The laptop computer stand elevator is made of sturdy metal aluminum with adjustable height and tilt so you can angle the laptop for maximum visual comfort. The laptop stand for desk also keeps your computer up high so you have more space on the desk for papers and other office stuffs. 💻 Ergonomic Design With Sitting Properly - The MacBook Pro holder stand with Z-type design works as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to more than 6” for a perfect eye level which is good for adjusting an ideal height for typing, watching and sitting properly, reducing neck pain, shoulder pain, back pain and eye strain. 💻 Ventilation Holes And Heat Dissipation - The office/home ventilated desk stand for laptop, tablet and computer is made of high quality aluminum with 13 Heat-Vent holes cooling down your laptop faster, extending notebook battery life and providing more air flow than if it were laying flat on the table. 💻 Sturdy Construction & Skidding Prevented - The laptop computer stand is made of premium thickened aluminum alloy which is quite sturdy supports up to 40 lbs (20 kgs) weight, so the adjustable laptop / tablet stand is sturdier and has less wobbly. 4 slide-proof silicone pads on the bottom keep the desk laptop stand from sliding. The 2 protective hooks and 4 anti-slip rubber pads on the top ensure your computer does not slide off the solid stand.