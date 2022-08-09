Herbivore Botanicals

Lapis Facial Oil (1.7 Oz.)

$72.00 $61.20

Herbivore Botanicals' Lapis Facial Oil offers relief for combination, oily and blemish-prone skin with a formula designed to provide balanced moisture without clogging pores. With a blend of 100% natural and pure plant oils, this moisturizing facial oil thoroughly hydrates skin so it can find its appropriate oil balance and stop producing excess oil and sebum. Key Ingredients: Azulene: acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredient while reducing redness and inflammation Squalane: acts as a light protective barrier to keep moisture in the skin and protects the skin against hyperpigmentation and premature aging Jasmine Sambac Oil: increases the skin's moisture content and elasticity and imparts a soothing aroma Key Benefits: Hydrates skin without clogging pores, making it ideal for blemish-prone skin Natural, vegan, cruelty-free formula Contains no fillers