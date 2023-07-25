Herbivore

Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil

$74.00 $62.90

Buy Now Review It

At Herbivore

Lapis Blue Tansy Face Oil won a 2020 Glamour Readers' Choice Beauty Award for Best Natural Skin Care Product! Lapis Lazuli, a favorite stone of ancient Egypt, is known for its gorgeous deep blue color. Lapis Facial Oil is named for the precious blue oil it contains, Blue Tansy. This oil holds a component called Azulene which is known to soothe dry or irritated skin, reduce the appearance of redness and leave the skin feeling more balanced. Lapis Face oil is formulated for combination, oily, and blemish-prone skin types or any skin in need of balancing hydration.