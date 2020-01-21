Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Herbivore
Lapis Balancing Facial Oil
$72.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
A hydrating face oil to balance skin while improving visible redness and blemishes.
Need a few alternatives?
image skincare
Vital C Hydrating Facial Oil
$54.00
$32.00
from
Walmart
BUY
The Inkey List
Rosehip Nourishing Night Oil
$10.99
from
Sephora
BUY
The Ordinary
100% Plant-derived Squalane
$7.90
from
Sephora
BUY
Dermadoctor
Kakadu C High Potency Evening Oil
$74.00
$37.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Herbivore
Herbivore
Natural Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
$16.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Herbivore
Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish
$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Herbivore
Rose Quartz Gua Sha
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Herbivore
Prism 12% Aha + 3% Bha Exfoliating Glow Serum
$48.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Skin Care
Slip
Silk Eye Mask
$50.00
$25.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
image skincare
Vital C Hydrating Facial Oil
$54.00
$32.00
from
Walmart
BUY
Rituals
Spf Drops
£29.90
from
Rituals
BUY
First Aid Beauty
Ultra Repair Hydrating Serum
C$50.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted