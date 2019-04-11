Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Violeta By Mango

Lapelled Straight-cut Coat

$149.99
At Mango
Structured design. Notched lapels. Long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. Decorative trim. Button closure. Back slit detail.
Featured in 1 story
7 Workwear Brands For Plus-Size Women
by Ray Lowe