Lap Desk For Laptop With Built-in Mouse Pad And Cellphone Tablet Holder

$29.99

High Quality Material - made of MDF with classic wood grain finish, stylish in any home or office. The bottom pad is made of fabric and memory foam cushion, providing comfort and stability Large Surface - Measured at 22”Lx12”Wx2.75”H. Smooth, flat surface. Large work place for laptop table. Built-in Mouse Pad - It is essential for those who prefer to use a mouse. Media Slot - Holds your cell phone and tablet,so your devices are always accessible and stay organized. Heat Dissipation - keeps the laptop off the legs and keeps the legs from getting super hot from it. HOME BI Promise :This lap desk comes with 30 days money back. If you have any issue, please do not hesitate to contact us