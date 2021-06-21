LaovanIn

Laovanin Tunic Dress

$49.99 $34.99

Buy Now Review It

55% Linen, 45% Cotton Machine Wash Women round neck with 5 front buttons linen long oversized t shirt dress loose pocketed knee length dresses This summer baggy short sleeve tunic dress has two side big cargo pockets can hold your phons, keys, cards Ladies loose linen midi dress perfect for daily wear, holiday, travel, beach, work, office, lounge, outdoors Summer cotton linen tunic tops great for large women to match with leggings, pants, sandals, slipper Note: we have added size S & 3XL for more customers, we also added new color---Denim Blue for you!