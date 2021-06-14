Lanolips

Lanolips Hydrating Lip Luminisers

£8.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Do you struggle picking between your favourite shimmering gloss and your hydrating good-to-skin lip balm? Lanolips’ Hydrating Lip Luminisers take the decision-making out of the equation. Jam-packed with deeply hydrating lanolin (which has a unique molecular structure that closely resembles and mimics your own skin oils to restore moisture anything else) and available in two luminising tints that add a delectable glazed shine, this moisture-restoring gloss means you’ll never have to pick one over the other again. Opt for ‘Beach Pop’ to add a flushed rose pink to lips or ‘Desert Glow’ for a shimmering true nude and reapply as you wish. We suggest adding two to your basket to make sure you’re never without this trusty treatment ever again.