Lanolips

101 Ointment Multi-balm, Original Superbalm

$17.00 $13.60

Ultra Hydrating Multipurpose Balm - This is an excellent lip balm for dry cracked lips but it also hydrates extremely dry skin, cuticles, dry skin patches, elbows & more. Unlike some lip care products, this ointment is not greasy or sticky so you could even use it as a nipple cream with nursing infants. A Natural & Effective Alternative to Petroleum-Based Products - Our cult classic 101 Ointment is a natural and effective alternative to common petroleum-based balms and shea butter blendproducts. We use pure Aussie Lanolin for the best lip repair lip balms and moisturizers possible. Made with the Best Aussie Lanolin - All our lip and dry skin treatment products are made with pure Aussie Lanolin. Lanolin is a deeply moisturizing oil naturally occurring in sheep's wool. Lanolin oil mimics the skin's own oils to heal and hydrate and is so safe doctors recommend it to treat burns. Cruelty-Free - Lanolin is a natural, renewable and sustainable resource—it's a by-product of wool washing. Sheep's wool grows continuously, so they need to be shorn each and every year. No animal cruelty. No more dry skin. Clean Formula - This lip treatment for dry cracked lips and more contains no petrolatum, no parabens, no artificial fragrance, no mineral oil, no sulfates, no PEG's.