Lanolips

Lanolips 101 Ointment

$18.95

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Layer your lips in endless hydration with this award-winning ointment containing 100% ultra-pure medical grade lanolin. From the goodness of the Australian farm, this homegrown hero is enriched with hydrating vitamin E, to soothe and nourish chapped lips, cuticles and dry, itchy skin. Perfect for day to day application or as an intensive skin barrier this balm is all business and no gloss. The baby-friendly multipurpose balm is suitable for even the most sensitive, delicate skin. Key ingredients: Lanolin: a naturally occurring humectant that is renowned for its deeply hydrating abilities. The structure of lanolin replicates the nature of happy oils in the skin, making it a rich, non-irritating hydrator on dry and cracked lips. Vitamin E: the gold standard of hydration meets antioxidants, vitamin E works hard to smooth, and deeply feed the lips with a burst of skin barrier protecting goodness. Made without: Petrolatum, parabens, artificial fragrance, mineral oil, sulphates and PEG's. Pair it with: Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel Korres Wild Rose Spotless Serum With 15% Vitamin Super C Frank Body Glow Mask