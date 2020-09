Lano

Lano Lips Minty Lanostick

$16.95

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Lano Lips Minty Lanostick is a fast-working balm, in an even faster tube. This lip treatment provides a rich layer that glides on like a hug of hydration - deeply and properly conditioning. Then the natural waxes seal the moisture in for hours. A fast-working balm, in an even faster tube.