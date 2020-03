Lanolips

While wishing for the perfect balm to soothe her ultra-dry lips, Kirsten Carriol recalled her grandparents' farm where she spent her childhood petting the sheep covered in lanolin-coated wool. Realizing the miracle wax that hydrated their skin could work for hers as well, she created Lano - a line of lip, hand and body balms infused with moisturizing, Australian-made lanolin.