Laneige

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Limited Edition

$28.00 $22.40

At Adore Beauty

Pucker up baby, these cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks are available for a limited time only in three delicious holiday-themed flavors to make your lips extra kissable this summer. What are the key benefits of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks? Smoothes lips Plumps the appearance of lips Leaves lips feeling soft and supple in the morning Keeps lips hydrated while you sleep Reduces flakiness and dryness Rejuvenates lips What flavors are available of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Limited Edition? Peach Iced Tea Peppermint Ginger Snap What are the key ingredients of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? Moisture Wrap™ Technology This technology uses beta-glucan to form a slow-releasing moisture layer over the skin, locking in active ingredients and mineral water. Berry Mix Complex™ This complex is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants from a nutritious blend of strawberries, cranberries, goji berries and blueberries to soothe and soften - revealing smooth and supple lips. How do you use the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? Using the applicator, apply generously to the lips in the evening and leave on overnight. Gently wipe off or cleanse in the morning.