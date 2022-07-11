Laneige

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

$28.00 $17.60

Buy Now Review It

At Amazon Australia

Description This Lip Sleeping Mask with berry sweet refreshing scent gently melts dead skin cells making lips feel smooth and elastic the next morning. Experience smooth firming lip night care with the new lip sleeping pack. Lineage's patented moisture technology, active ingredients such as hydro-ion mineral water, Hunza Apricot extract and evening primrose root extract within the dense beta-glucan moisture film (network), helps the skin absorb the ingredients densely during 8 hours of sleep. Benefits Sleep-in mask for the lips, gently melts away dead skin cell. Soft, fragrant, smooth, elastic lip care. Helps the skin absorb the ingredients densely during 8 hours of sleep. Contains hydro ion mineral water, hunza apricot extract and evening primrose root extract Suggested Use Using applicator, apply hydrating lip mask generously to the lips and leave on overnight.