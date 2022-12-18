Laneige

The Laneige Cream Skin Mist is a toning spray that delivers refreshing and long lasting hydration to tired skin on the go. The superfine mist works to deliver moisture for up to 12 hours, strengthening the skin barrier and delivering a natural glow. This mist is also suitable for use before and after makeup as a setting spray. What are the key benefits of the Laneige Cream Skin Mist? Delivers hydration for up to 12 hours Aids with keeping skin hydrated on the go Lightweight formula enriched with amino acids Strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier Delivers a natural looking glow Can be used as a makeup setting spray What are the key ingredients of the Laneige Cream Skin? White Leaf Tea Water Rich in a range of antioxidants and amino acids, this anti-inflammatory works to soothe, restore and protect the skin - reducing sensitivity over time. Meadowfoam Seed Oil This lightweight oil is rich in antioxidants, structured similarly to your own skin lipids it works to restore the skin and lock in hydration - without the heaviness.