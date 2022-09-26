Laneige

Laneige Besties Set (5 Pieces)

$46.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

This travel-friendly set contains 5 Laneige essentials to take you from day to night. Loaded with a hydrating 5-step routine, these bestselling Laneige products aim to deliver a more glowy and nourished complexion. What comes in the Laneige Besties Set? Laneige Water Bank Blue HA Cleansing Foam 30g Wash away dirt, makeup and impurities while still maintaining hydration with the Laneige Water Bank Blue HA Cleansing Foam. This gentle cleanser contains Laneige’s famous Blue Hyaluronic Acid, an exclusive ingredient obtained through 38 years of research that provides repairing properties, moisturisation and barrier reinforcing benefits. LANEIGE Water Bank Blue HA Serum 10ml Experience the hydrating properties of Blue Hyaluronic Acid with this lightweight yet powerful serum by Laneige. Using a combo of HA and probiotic lysate, this serum works to nourish skin, improving elasticity and improving the skins natural microbiome. LANEIGE Water Bank Blue HA Cream Moisturiser 20ml Laneige came to fame after the introduction of its Water Bank range, a range of products that exemplify hydration. The Laneige Water Bank Blue HA Cream Moisturiser has been designed to hydrate dry and sensitive skin types, combining its famous blue hyaluronic acid with beta-glucan to maintain hydration all day long, while soothing sensitive skin. Laneige Water Sleeping Mask 10ml The OG Sleeping Mask, Laneige were the first-ever cosmetics company to invent the concept of a sleeping mask. Creating an innovative formula that works to deeply moisturise and lock in hydration while you sleep. Wake up with well-rested, bright and plump skin when you use the famous Laneige Water Sleeping Mask. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Berry 3g The famous/award-winning/cult favorite/holy grail of lip products - the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is designed to keep lips moisturised and hydrated while you sleep so that you awake with soft and supple lips. Famous the world over for its deeply rejuvenating formula, this lip sleeping mask can reduce flakiness and dryness overnight.