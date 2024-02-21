Crown Vintage

Upgrade Your Sleep Luna weighted blankets combine cloud-like, breathable cotton with superior Deep Pressure Touch stimulation beads. The weight of this blanket is designed to provide the sensation and comfort of a warm hug to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. This occurs when your body releases serotonin and melatonin while in the comfortable cocoon of our weighted blanket. The weight naturally stimulates your body’s biochemistry to induce a calming effect. Our Luna better-nights-sleep blanket is the sensory tool dreams are made of... and it’s machine washable! 100% Oeko-Tex Certified (For the Fussy Sleepers) Our weighted blankets are sewn using natural materials such as OEKO-TEX® 100 certified cotton that is safe enough for babies. Breathability (For the Sweaty Sleepers) We've developed a patented layered construction with air channels to keep air circulating and maintain a comfortable sleeping temperature. Medical Grade Glass Beads (For the Non-Sleepers) Microscopic beads are woven into the fibers, reducing shifting and allowing for more even distribution of weight.