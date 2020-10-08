Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Lane Furniture
Lane Furniture Coffee Table
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Craigslist
Mid-Century style coffee table from Lane Furniture
Need a few alternatives?
Lira
Lira Terrazzo Coffee Tables
$2483.00
$1986.40
from
1st Dibs
BUY
Danish Style Mid-century Coffee Table
$419.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Aojezor
Round Metal Accent Table
$52.99
$44.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Christopher Knight Home
Caspar Walnut Wood Coffee Table
$85.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Furniture
Houtique
Fringed Velvet Poof
$375.00
from
Chairish
BUY
Innovation Living
Innovation Living Sofa Bed
$500.00
from
Apartment Therapy Bazaar
BUY
Lira
Lira Terrazzo Coffee Tables
$2483.00
$1986.40
from
1st Dibs
BUY
Kartell
Kartell Componibili Stackable Drawers
$123.29
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted